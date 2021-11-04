Sonoma County to begin child vaccination appointments

FILE – This October 2021, photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via AP, File)

SONOMA, Calif. (KRON) – Now that the Federal Drug Administration has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, Sonoma County is preparing for the new influx in demand.

Sonoma County is expected to begin vaccinating roughly 37,000 children through primary care physicians, local pharmacies or county-sponsored school-based clinics beginning the week of November 8.

The county is expected to receive roughly 7,500 doses of the pediatric vaccine, which is 10 micrograms or one-third of the dosage used for people 12 and older.

“Parents have been waiting for nearly a year to be able to get their younger children vaccinated,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s public health officer. “The pediatric vaccine has shown to be safe and effective in preventing the worst outcomes from COVID. This is yet another critical tool that we have to protect more of our population from the virus.”

The county Department of Health Services is working to provide free vaccinations to children. Vaccination clinics are being set up at designated schools to serve people who do not have convenient or affordable access to health-care providers.

Priority is given to schools in areas that have been historically impacted with high rates of COVID-19 and low vaccination rates. Priority is also being given to areas with large numbers of English-language learners and free- or reduced-lunch recipients. Doses for teens and adults who live in these neighborhoods or attend these schools will be available at the clinics, as will pediatric doses for children aged 5 to 11.

School vaccination clinics beginning the week of November 8 will be at the following locations. These clinics are intended for students who attend these schools and their families:

Guerneville Elementary School in Guerneville, Nov. 9, 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Jefferson Elementary School in Cloverdale, Nov. 9, 3:00 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Harmony Elementary School in Occidental, Nov. 10, 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

McDowell Elementary School in Petaluma, Nov. 10, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Roseland Elementary School in Santa Rosa, Nov. 12, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Healdsburg Elementary School – Fitch Mountain in Healdsburg, Nov. 12, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dunbar Elementary School in Sonoma, Nov. 12, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

James Monroe Elementary School in Santa Rosa, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cali Calmecac Language Academy in Windsor, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The county’s goal is to vaccinate 25% of the 37,000 children in Sonoma County aged 5 to 11 by December 1. The campaign will seek to vaccinate half of these children by January 31 and 70 percent by February 28.

Vaccinations are expected to be in short supply for the next few weeks, but people can find more information through the county’s vaccine clinic page or through the myturn.ca.gov website. Information on school-based clinics as well as consent forms in English and Spanish is available on the Sonoma County Office of Education website. Residents who need help making an appointment are encouraged to call the County COVID-19 hotline at 707-565-4667.

For more information, including the latest vaccine numbers, who’s eligible for a vaccine and how to receive a vaccine, visit SoCoEmergency.org/vaccine, or call 2-1-1.