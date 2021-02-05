Sonoma County to begin vaccinating residents age 70+

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Sonoma County will begin vaccinating residents age 70 and above next week, county officials announced Friday.

Starting Monday, Feb. 8, residents can get vaccinated at county-supported vaccine sites and 11 Safeway pharmacies.

Residents can make appointments at the following sites:

Sonoma County Fairgrounds

Oakmont Berger Center

Sonoma Valley High School

The opening of the clinics is part of an overall vaccine distribution timeline.

But county officials emphasize the Rohnert Park site will continue to serve those 75 and older until further notice.

“We started with our most vulnerable seniors 75 and older for a reason – because they are our most vulnerable. We needed to give them a head start so they wouldn’t lose out on getting vaccine appointments,” Lynda Hopkins, Chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, said. “So far, thanks to so many of our community-based organizations involved with seniors, we have made progress in getting our most senior residents vaccinated or at least getting them appointments for vaccinations in the near future. While we will continue to reserve some of our appointments and the OptumServe site for those in this age group, we are ready to open up appointments to seniors 70 and above.”

These vaccinations are by appointment only. For a full list of Safeway sites and links to make appointments, click here.