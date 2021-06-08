Sonoma County to hold wildfire prep briefings

(BCN) – Sonoma County officials are holding two online community briefings this week — one in English and one in Spanish — to provide an update on preparations in the county for fire season.

The meeting in English will be on Wednesday and the meeting in Spanish will be on Thursday, both at 5:30 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/CountyofSonoma/.

The meetings will discuss the outlook for fire season given current conditions, the county’s emergency alerts and information channels, evacuation zones, and how people can do emergency preparation and vegetation management themselves.

Board of Supervisors chair Lynda Hopkins and other county officials will be on hand to answer questions from residents.

“From power shutoffs to rolling blackouts to heatwaves to wildfires, it could be a rough summer and fall for many of us in Sonoma County. The best thing that we can do is to get ready for whatever the season throws at us,” Hopkins said in a news release.