SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – Tuesday will mark two years since the Sonoma Complex Fires.

The County of Sonoma and City of Santa Rosa want people to join together tomorrow for a moment of silence and a ceremony with local firefighters to remember the victims.

The Tubbs, Nuns, and Pocket Fires destroyed 5,300 homes, burned 110,000 acres and killed 44 people.

