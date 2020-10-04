Sonoma County to open assistance centers for Glass Fire victims

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Help is on its way to Glass Fire victims.

The County of Sonoma and City of Santa Rosa announced they will be opening assistance centers Monday to help residents impacted by the Glass Fire, which has burned more than 63,000 acres and is 15% contained as of Saturday.

Residents will be able to access recovery resources and services at the Local Assistance Centers (LAC).

All residents can access the resources regardless of immigration status.

