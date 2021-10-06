Sonoma County to receive $13.8M in funds for Emergency Rental Relief

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Sonoma County residents that are not able to pay for rent or utilities will be receiving some relief soon.

The Board of Supervisors approved the Sonoma County Community Development Commission to accept nearly $13.8 million.

This money would come from the California Department of Housing and Community Development.

By Oct. 31, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program will need to provide $4.1 million in order to meet the requirements of full funding.

The remaining money will be provided by Sept. 30, 2025 — This is the second round of funds from the state.

More than $14.5 million had been sent to tenants and landlords as of the end of Sept.

In the first round, about 99.1% of the federal money was distributed in Sonoma County to more than 1,000 families.

2,052 other applicants are waiting to be reviewed to receive money.

An average of $9,626.69 have been provided per application.

This program protects those eligible from being evicted for not paying rent, even though the eviction moratorium has ended.

Before evicting a tenant for a not paying rent, landlords will need to apply for the tenant to receive assistance.

The funds can be used to cover past and upcoming rent for a total of 18 months.

If you are being evicted while an application is being processed, contact the Sonoma County Legal Aid at (707) 542-1290 or visit their website.

If you need assistance applying, check the SoCoEmergency website organizations who can help in English or Spanish.

Applications can be submitted online or by mail.

All residents living in Sonoma County can apply, regardless of immigration status.