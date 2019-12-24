Sonoma County to spend $11.5M to shelter the homeless in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Faced with an unsafe and out of control homeless problem along the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa, Sonoma County supervisors have agreed to spend $11.5 million dollars to shelter and provide support services for the homeless.

“We’re in a public health crisis,” said Barbie Robinson, Sonoma County director of health services. “The trail is not designed for sheltering people there and our goal is to provide resources and the support to get them in a more stable environment, where we can help support their medical needs, the public health risk associated with what’s happening on the trail.”

The plan calls for buying and leasing six multi-bedroom homes within 100 days to provide permanent housing for 60 people.

In addition, indoor-outdoor shelters will be created at two yet to be determined locations to house another 80 people.

That should be completed in two to six months.

Once those indoor outdoor shelters are open, people would be moved off the trail, until that happens the area will be cleaned up.