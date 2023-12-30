(BCN) — The Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office will change its regular office hours beginning Jan. 3, 2024.

According to the office, they will be closed on Wednesdays at 4 p.m., and will be open to the public on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“During critical election periods, such as candidate nominations, days when Vote Centers are open, and during public canvassing, the office will stay open until 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, or later, as required,” the office said in a statement Tuesday.

The change was aligned with the schedule of the County Clerk, Recorder, and Assessor divisions, according to the office, who added this would provide staff enough time to work, attend meetings, participate in training, take courses, and allow cross-training opportunities across divisions.

Those who seek more information can visit SoCoVotes.com.

