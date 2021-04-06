Sonoma County waiting for move to orange tier

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Bay Area county patiently waiting to join others in the orange tier is hopeful that this tier Tuesday could be the day.

COVID-19 cases in Sonoma County are trending downward. The latest information from the health department shows an average of 3.6 new cases per day per 100,000 people.

The state says a county must have a case rate of 6 or less per 100,000 to move from the red to the orange tier.

Counties must be in the red with declining numbers for at least two weeks before a change, and Sonoma County has been in the red since March 14.

Some of the changes that come with the orange tier including indoor dining expanding to 50% capacity and retail stores and shopping malls operating at full capacity.

Additionally, places of worship and movie theaters can expand to 50% capacity, while indoor gyms, wineries, and breweries can open at 25% capacity.

Bars can also open outdoors.

Other counties currently in the orange tier include San Francisco, Marin, San Mateo, Alameda and Santa Clara.

A confirmation of the change is expected around noon, with restrictions loosened starting 8 a.m. Wednesday.