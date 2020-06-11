Sonoma County wineries, breweries reopen Friday

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Starting Friday, June 12, wineries and breweries in the county will reopen their tasting rooms.

This aligns with updated state guidelines issued by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Tasting rooms are encouraged to offer food, but it is no longer a requirement to serve food in order to reopen.

That’s a change from last month, when wineries were able to reopen only if they would provide sit down outdoor meals with a food facility permit as well as curbside pickup and deliveries.

Tasting rooms will need to follow social distancing guidelines and health guidelines to reopen.

Napa County reopened tasting rooms last Friday and many wineries booked up immediately.

It’s advised to call your local winery or brewery before heading to Sonoma or Napa County to confirm reservations and time slots available as tasting rooms will be limited in capacity.

Also be prepared to wear a face mask when you’re walking around tasting rooms. You can remove your mask if you are sitting at the table.

