Sonoma County’s Washoe House celebrates 160th Anniversary

PETALUMA (KRON) – A Bay Area landmark is celebrating its 160th anniversary.

It’s a legendary restaurant and bar that started out as a Stagecoach stop before the Civil War.

In Sonoma County, it’s known simply as “The Shoe”.

The Washoe House has stood on this spot between Petaluma and Cotati on Stony Point Road since 1859.

Now the dairymen, ranchers, truckers and suburbanites are celebrating its long life.

“It was a mailroom. A post office. A butcher shop. A grocery store. A blacksmith’s shop,” Larry Peter said.

Now it’s a popular restaurant and bar with live music and dancing.

Larry Peter is the owner.

His partner Diane Starkey runs the place.

The building is steeped in history.

There’s no documentation to prove it, but legend has it that President Ulysses S. Grant once gave a speech here.

“He gave a speech off the balcony when Abraham Lincoln got assassinated,” Larry said.

There’s also the legend of what you might call the Battle of Washoe in 1863, when Confederate sympathizers in Santa Rosa faced off against Union sympathizers from Petaluma at “The Shoe”.

Let’s just say casualties were light.

“They all ended up drinking too much and not fighting. Ended up here three days. So the story’s told. And their wives had to come get ’em,” Larry said.

The building was also once a brothel.

More recently, the upstairs rooms were used to shelter Tubbs Fire survivors.

“I opened the doors at 5:30. I gave everybody breakfast and I actually put people up for two or three months. this year they turned our power off. We couldn’t feed people because we had no power here,” Larry said.

The downstairs bar is cluttered with dollar bills stuck to the ceiling.

That’s not all that unusual but try to find a bar with this much money hanging overhead.

“Back in the day, nobody had money so when they come to town they either put an I-O-U up there with a tack or they put their money up there with a tack and when they come back to town they knew they had money on the wall to pay for their drinks and their food,” Larry said.

Larry has put a lot of work into restoring the building and expanding outdoor facilities.

Either way, he’d like to see it last at least another 160 years.

“I pray it will be. I just hope it keeps going the way it is,” Larry said.

If you stop by, don’t forget to leave a dollar.