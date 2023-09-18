(KRON) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Sonoma man on multiple charges, including felony vehicular evasion.

A local business notified the Healdsburg Police Department of the theft of a black motorcycle in progress on Saturday, September 16. The reporting citizen provided the Healdsburg police with the suspect’s description. Once officers were at the scene, the motorcycle was stolen.

According to the responding officers, they initiated a traffic stop, and the suspect did not comply. The suspect continued onto southbound Highway 101 at a “high rate of speed.” The suspect engaged in reckless driving into Windsor.

The suspect abandoned the motorcycle on Highway 101 and attempted to escape on foot. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Henry-1 helicopter officers assisted the Healdsburg police in apprehending the suspect.

The suspect was identified as Carl Trumble.

The 25-year-old suspect was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on multiple charges: possession of a stolen vehicle, felony vehicular evasion, possession of a controlled substance, shoplifting, violation of probation, reckless driving, and an outstanding warrant.