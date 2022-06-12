SONOMA, Calif. (KRON) – NASCAR driver Kurt Busch was at the Sonoma Raceway on Sunday for the Toyota/Save Mart 350. For the first time in three years, the racetrack opened at full capacity and fans were plentiful.

“It’s nice to just get back to normal. We’ve been cooped up — it’s nice to be back to normal,” NASCAR fan Derek Gurtler said.

But the experience is more than the race itself. At the fan zone, people got to check out some of the NASCAR cup cars, win a few prizes and indulge in some food.

“We just did the I-racing, which is really hard,” said NASCAR fan Adam Sturgeon. “Just walking around seeing the different stuff, you don’t see that very often.”

Some fans were even able to meet some of their favorite drivers. Drivers raced through 110 laps, vying for a spot in Victory Lane and putting on a show to remember for the race fans in Northern California.