Sonoma sheriff’s make arrests after finding stolen cars, roosters bred to fight

SONOMA, Calif. (KRON) – Several people were detained Wednesday night after authorities located stolen vehicles and parts, in addition to roosters intended for fighting purposes, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sonoma County detectives served a search warrant for stolen vehicles in the 3600 block of Stony Point Road.

Authorities found three stolen cars and a pickup truck with stolen parts — All vehicles were towed.

At this time, investigators are working to determine if and how the suspects were involved.

Officers searching the property found roosters that are being bred to fight.

52-year-old Toni Diaz and 43-year-old Mauricio Manzo were arrested for conspiracy and possession of roosters for fighting.

The suspects were released on citation.