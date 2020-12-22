Sonoma State University extends application deadline for fall 2021

ROHNERT PARK (BCN) — Sonoma State University announced this week that the deadline to apply as a student for the Fall 2021 semester has been extended by a month to Jan. 15 to accommodate students facing admissions challenges due to COVID-19.

The application period had been set to end on Dec. 15. To further help interested students navigate the application process, Sonoma State is offering virtual pre-admissions advising appointments here, virtual tours here, and other informational sessions through next month.

Students can apply to the school and others in the California State University system here. The application includes a fee waiver for qualifying students and those who had a drastic change in income from 2019 to 2020 due to the pandemic.

Those with questions about Sonoma State applications can visit here or call (707) 664-2778.