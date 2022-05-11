SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two state lawmakers are calling for embattled Sonoma State University president Judy Sakaki to step down after a vote of no confidence by faculty amid allegations that she retaliated against a former provost who reported sexual harassment claims against her husband.

On Monday, Sens. Bill Dodd (D-Napa) and Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) echoed the faculty’s decision after 173 members voted in favor while 105 were against the no-confidence resolution.

“The faculty has spoken and it’s time for the healing process to begin. President Sakaki should step down for the greater good of the university,” a joint statement from both senators said.

The vote of no confidence emerged in the aftermath of a scandal in which Sakaki’s husband, Patrick McCallum, was reported to have sexually harassed campus employees, prompting provost Lisa Vollendorf to file a complaint. Vollendorf alleged that Sakaki retaliated against her.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the university and Sakaki signed a settlement with the former provost, costing California State University $600,000. Sakaki reportedly retaliated against Vollendorft by making defamatory statements and withholding a letter of recommendation.