(KRON) — A traffic stop in Sonoma led to the seizure of a large cache of guns, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. The suspect, 61-year-old Kris Manning Peterson, was also found with drugs in his car.

Police stopped Peterson just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday on the 2600 block of Fremont Drive because his car had no front license plate. As the deputy talked with Peterson, police said they noticed Peterson showing signs of being intoxicated.

Peterson agreed to be searched, and deputies found a “Whip-It!” canister in his pocket. Police said these items are nitrous oxide containers and illegal to possess for recreational drug use.

SCSO said Peterson told them he had forgotten about the “Whip-It!” and admitted there were other drugs in the car. A search of the car yielded the following:

31.66 grams of suspected methamphetamine

4.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine

12-15 more “Whip-It!” containers and a device used to inhale nitrous oxide

28.36 grams of suspected Psilocybin mushrooms

.22 rifle

Shotgun

Stolen AR-15 assault weapon

Drug paraphernalia items

SCSO’s property crimes division took over the investigation and obtained a search warrant for Peterson’s home. They found more drugs and guns including a shotgun, rifle and revolver. Police posted an image of the guns they recovered — about 40 are visible.

Peterson paid a $30,000 bail and was released from custody. Detectives are still investigating the case.