Sonoma vice mayor arrested on suspicion of DUI

(BCN) – Sonoma Vice Mayor Kelso Barnett was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and Barnett himself.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Barnett was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI and booked in the county jail at 11:02 p.m. His bail was set at $10,000.

Barnett addressed the council and community about his arrest the following evening during Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

“This serious lapse in judgment put our community at risk,” he said. “I’m sorry to have let you down and I will not make this mistake again.”

Barnett said that he made a “very serious mistake” when he got behind the wheel after an event and had “misjudged my level of intoxication.”

The vice mayor asked the public for forgiveness, adding that he will “work tirelessly” to win back their trust. “I can assure you that no one is more disappointed than myself,” he said.

