Sources: Warriors’ Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson traded to 76ers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Major news has dropped throughout the basketball world as the NBA trade deadline is Thursday.

Warriors’ Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III have been traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, per ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

In return, the Sixers are sending draft compensation to the Warriors.

They are sending Golden State a 2020 second-round pick via Dallas, a 2021 secound-round pick via Denver and a 2022 second-round pick via Toronto.

Burks is averaging 16.1 points in less than 30 minutes per game and shooting 37-percent from the three-point line. Robinson is averaging 12.9 points per game and shooting 40-percent from beyond the arc.

The news comes less than two weeks after the Warriors traded center Willie Cauley-Stein to the Dallas Mavericks for a 2020 second-round draft pick.

This could be a great move for Philly as the two newest additions will do nothing but help the team.

Golden State now has four open roster spots. One of which must be filled by Saturday as that marks the two-week mark since the Cauley-Stein trade. The two other spots must also soon be filled.