South Bay businesses on edge after uptick in crime

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A terrifying armed robbery inside a jewelry store in San Jose has made more businesses in the area speak out, saying they have also been victims in recent robberies.

The store owner spoke exclusively to KRON4, saying he is now considering closing up his shop.

In the video, you can see a man walk into the store pointing a gun at the employees. He then starts smashing the jewelry cases and stealing merchandise — along with a second robber.

The two clerks were not injured during the robbery, but one has since quit their job.

Police have not made arrests.

That disturbing video has touched a nerve and prompted other crime victims to come forward in the same San Jose neighborhood.

Business owners say they are being victimized even as they struggle to get back on their feet amid the pandemic.

The disturbing video of the robbery at San Jose’s Plaza Jewelers has gotten the attention of City Hall, says owner Cesar Pascal who says he spent 15 minutes on the phone last night with Mayor Sam Liccardo.

More surveillance video surfaced Wednesday of a break-in at a salon just a few doors down from the jewelry store.

The video shows a man smash the front window and then ransacks the store, stealing only hair products and salon tools at first, only to return later, making off with the cash register.

The pandemic has made it hard for merchants here to stay afloat as it is without being robbed, says Alum Rock Business Association President Connie Alvarez.

Alvarez says Western Wheel and Tire, Herradura Western Wear and Joyeria Del Sol have been burglarized recently.

The owner of Joyeria Del Sol showed KRON4 video of a man on a bicycle who smashed a window and rode off with $5,000 worth of goods.

A Roosevelt Park neighbor provided video to KRON4, which shows the getaway car used in the Plaza Jewelers hold up.

The two men suspected in the robbery remain at large.

Robbed twice in two weeks, Pascal is hopeful that his efforts to publicize the crimes will make a difference before somebody gets hurt.