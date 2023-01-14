(KRON) — Last summer, one study said the “happiest” city in the United States is Concord. The study by HouseFresh gave the East Bay city the nod after giving it a “happiness score” of 79.1 out of 100.

Another study released a few months later also determined a Bay Area city to be the “happiest” in the country. This time, SmartAsset named a South Bay city that nod, according to the study by the financial technology company released last month.

Sunnyvale was named the happiest city in America. SmartAsset also had two other Bay Area cities crack the top 10 of that list.

Top 10 Happiest Cities in US: SmartAsset

Sunnyvale, CA Arlington, VA Bellevue, CA Fremont, CA Frisco, TX Plano, TX Roseville, CA San Jose, CA Santa Clarita, CA Irvine, CA

Of all U.S. cities, Sunnyvale has the highest percentage of individuals earning six figures (62.5%), according to the study. Sunnyvale also had the third-lowest percentage of adults living below the poverty line (5%).

Fremont ranked third in percentage of its residents earning six figures (55.4%). It also ranked No. 2 for adults who live below the poverty line (4.9%). San Jose is 10th in six-figure earners (43%) and eighth in the poverty category (7.4%).

Methodology

SmartAsset ranked these 10 cities based on 13 metrics broken down from three broader categories. The company analyzed 200 of the largest U.S. cities, and 164 of them had available data.

Personal Finances

Percent of individuals earning $100K or more

Cost of living as a percent of income

Personal bankruptcy fillings per 100,000 residents

Down payment-to-income ratio

Well-Being

Percent reporting poor mental health days

Life expectancy (in years)

Percent who report physical activity

Percent of adults with health insurance

Quality of Life

Percent of adults living below poverty-level

Marriage

Average commute time

Concentration of dining, bars and entertainment establishments

Violent crime rate

The full study and methodology by SmartAsset can be viewed HERE. That’s also where you can find how SmartAsset compiled its data.