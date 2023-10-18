(KRON) — Hundreds of Lime e-scooters will be seen across the streets of Santa Clara, the city announced in a press release Wednesday. Lime received its operating permit and will deploy 300 e-scooters as part of Santa Clara’ Shared Mobility Program.

Santa Clara’s plan is to have up to 450 e-scooters scattered across the city. That includes Lime and Bird e-scooters.

The scooters will be placed on the sidewalks “with adequate space to keep sidewalks clear for all pedestrians,” the city said. Officials did not provide a rough timeline of when residents should expect the hundreds of scooters to be placed on city sidewalks.

The program — approved by the Santa Clara City Council in December 2021 — allows private operators to deploy shared mobility devices in the city, officials said.

“The goal of the program is to provide an alternative travel option for Santa Clara residents and visitors by providing shared mobility options throughout the City for the public to sustainably access transit, shopping, and entertainment areas,” city officials wrote.

Aside from Lime and Bird, no other e-scooter brands were mentioned in the city’s plans.

Santa Clara has an estimated population of 129,498. The city is home to Santa Clara University, California’s Great America Theme Park, and Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers and future host site of Super Bowl LX and FIFA World Cup in 2026.