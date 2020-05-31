South Bay deli damaged in protests was set to reopen Monday following COVID-19 shutdown

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Businesses damaged after Friday nights protest. Demonstrators calling for justice for George Floyd and other victims of police violence.

KRON4 found one deli that’s been damaged and the owners say they’ve been struggling after being shut down for almost three months due to COVID-19 and was just getting ready to reopen on Monday.

But now there’s a set back.

“Probably they threw this at the door to get in,” Idris Eyrice said.

Idris Eyrice showed us the aftermath of protests in downtown San Jose.

Broken glass is what remains of the night’s chaos. No one was inside the building at the time.

Around 9:30 p.m. a security guard heard protesters nearby.

“Suddenly something happened and they came in front of the building and they started throwing stuff and broke the glass,” Eyrice said.

Eyrice says all the items on the counter were on the floor, snacks and beverages were stolen — The looters ran away when the guard showed up.

The building manager had someone put up plywood Friday night.

A setback for Eyrice but says things could have been worse.

A witness told us Friday’s crowd got violent.

“People breaking windows downtown and destroying property,” the witness said.

People could be seen grabbing a shovel and wood from a construction site.

From City Hall to Highway 101, hundreds marched in response to the killing of George Floyd.

Shutting down traffic on the freeway in both directions, officers used flash-bang grenades and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

On Saturday, crews were putting up plywood on this business to prevent damage and looters.

San Jose police arrested 38 people Friday night. Several officers were injured from rocks and bottles being thrown at them.

Police are also investigating an officer involved shooting and a hit and run where two people were hit by a vehicle during the protests.

Latest Stories: