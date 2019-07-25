South Bay grass fire 65% contained

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) – Crews are battling a brush fire burning in Santa Clara County.
It’s burning east of Milpitas.
The fire is sparking more concerns about the fire danger in hot, dry conditions.
Officials said the fire came dangerously close to homes but crews managed to save the buildings.
Cal Fire says the fire has burned 80 acres and is 65% contained as of Thursday morning.
