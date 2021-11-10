South Bay health officials urge people to get COVID-19 booster shot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Hoping to avoid a surge in COVID-19 infection ahead of the holidays, health officials in the South Bay are urging people to get the booster shot.

Some confusion on who is eligible may be keeping some from getting the booster shot.

Santa Clara County Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody urged people on Wednesday to get the COVID-19 vaccine booster.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says boosters are available to those over 65, those over 18 and over with underlying conditions, and those who work or live in high-risk settings.

However, says Cody, everyone is pretty much is eligible for the shot.

That means a million county residents are now eligible for the vaccine.

So far, only about 20 percent of those eligible have received the shot.

Amid a modest but concerning uptick in new cases and hospitalizations, now is the time to head off a potential holiday surge.