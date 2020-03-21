South Bay home care nurses in need of sanitation supplies

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Home care nurses providing essential services for sick young children need your help.
In order for a non-profit serving the South Bay to be able to continue their work and keep their patients safe from novel coronavirus — they’re in need of sanitation supplies.
One company has already stepped up.
Without the constant care from Coastal Kids home care, 15-month old Haven Smith would be back in a hospital — the last place his mother Amanda says he should be, where he could potentially be exposed to germs.
“At this time, if Haven goes in the hospital, it could mean his life,” Smith said. “So, it really is a life or death situation for our nurses to stay in our homes.”
Haven is considered a micro-preemie, weighing less than a pound at birth.
Coastal Kids is billed as the only non-profit pediatric home health agency in the state.
And Amanda says it’s critical during this emergency due to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 that the nurses providing services have the proper sanitation equipment and gear they need.
“We’re stuck in our home and its really scary right now,” Smith said.
Diapers, paper towels, tissues — Coastal Kids says it could use anything you could give.
“Protective equipment to protect our equipment from any germs, but to also protect us from any germs,” Margy Mayfield said.
At a news conference outside Haven Smith’s home in Mountain View Friday, Coastal Kids announced construction company BCCI Builders has donated 50 N-95 masks to the non-profit for staff and patients.
Masks the company already had that would otherwise go unused, since the business has paused operations for the next few weeks.
“Making sure that the healthcare providers have the materials that they need is priority number one,” Kharlo Barcenas said.
BCCI has also donated 250 N-95 masks to Kaiser Permanente and encourages others to donate to organizations like coastal kids, continuing to work through this difficult time.
