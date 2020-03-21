South Bay home care nurses in need of sanitation supplies

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Home care nurses providing essential services for sick young children need your help.

In order for a non-profit serving the South Bay to be able to continue their work and keep their patients safe from novel coronavirus — they’re in need of sanitation supplies.​

One company has already stepped up.

Without the constant care from Coastal Kids home care, 15-month old Haven Smith would be back in a hospital — the last place his mother Amanda says he should be, where he could potentially be exposed to germs.​

“At this time, if Haven goes in the hospital, it could mean his life,” Smith said. “So, it really is a life or death situation for our nurses to stay in our homes.”​

Haven is considered a micro-preemie, weighing less than a pound at birth.​

Coastal Kids is billed as the only non-profit pediatric home health agency in the state.​

And Amanda says it’s critical during this emergency due to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 that the nurses providing services have the proper sanitation equipment and gear they need.​

“We’re stuck in our home and its really scary right now,” Smith said.

Diapers, paper towels, tissues — Coastal Kids says it could use anything you could give.​

“Protective equipment to protect our equipment from any germs, but to also protect us from any germs,” Margy Mayfield said.

At a news conference outside Haven Smith’s home in Mountain View Friday, Coastal Kids announced construction company BCCI Builders has donated 50 N-95 masks to the non-profit for staff and patients.​

Masks the company already had that would otherwise go unused, since the business has paused operations for the next few weeks.​

“Making sure that the healthcare providers have the materials that they need is priority number one,” Kharlo Barcenas said.

BCCI has also donated 250 N-95 masks to Kaiser Permanente and encourages others to donate to organizations like coastal kids, continuing to work through this difficult time.​

