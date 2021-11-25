South Bay homeless advocates make sure no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In the South Bay, homeless advocates are making sure no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving.

Volunteers with San Jose’s City Team Ministries got up as early as 2 a.m. to begin prepping 60 turkeys and all the sides needed to provide a hot meal for hungry individuals on Thanksgiving.

Across town at St. James Park, Patricio Buendia showed up with 200 homemade chile verde and turkey burritos.

Nearby, Tom Le and his crew from KV Noodle were back for the eighth straight year.

Back at City Team, executive chef Reynolds Stewart and company got ready to serve dinner to approximately 300 people and they’ll be back at it again tomorrow.