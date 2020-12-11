South Bay hospitals reach capacity amid COVID surge

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Hospitals across the region and state are making good use of surge plans developed to deal with the surge of COVID-19 patients that are living up to the worst expectations.

COVID-19 is taxing hospital resources across the board. While some are finding beds outside the ICU, others are once again setting up tents in the parking lot as the number of new cases and hospitalizations are exploding.

San Jose’s Good Samaritan Hospital is currently treating 37 people who have COVID-19, which’s among the lowest numbers in the county’s hospital system.

Despite that, just as it did at the onset of the pandemic last spring, Good Samaritan is setting up tents in the parking lot.

“We want to open it up for waiting room space, also, we want to open up a tent soon for COVID testing,” Sarah Sherwood said.

At Good Samaritan’s sister hospital, Regional Medical Center, 66 people are being treated for COVID-19.

All ICU beds are filled to capacity as the numbers fluctuate from one day to the next.

“Swinging from patients released into patients coming in, patients released into patients coming in,” Sherwood said.

Two other hospital ICU’s have reached capacity.

They are the county-owned O’Connor Hospital in San Jose and St. Louise Hospital in Gilroy.

A chart shows how the number of COVID-19 patients at three county-owned hospitals, including Valley Medical Center, has gone from 29 to 113 in a month.

A little over half the ICU beds are occupied by non-COVID patients but the number of available beds is down to just 5.7 percent, while available beds across all hospitals are just under 10-percent.

Surge plans call for finding beds outside the ICU.

“We can convert rooms to ICU rooms very quickly and we’re doing that now because of our influx in patients. In the ER especially, we are opening up ICU rooms, we can convert it with technology very quickly,” Sherwood said.

As of Wednesday, the county’s dashboard showed 403 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, just 31 dedicated ICU beds are available.

Despite having reached capacity, Regional Medical Center is still accepting patients through the ER coping with the thanksgiving related surge is taking a toll on caregivers as well.

“It is a high pressure situation that we’re trained to deal with but we’d rather not, and for that reason we are hoping that people will be safer and distance, stay home, not mix families, and stay in your bubbles,” Sherwood said.