South Bay lawmaker to propose prop gun ban following ‘Rust’ shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The New Mexico movie set tragedy has spurred calls for the reform of rules governing the use of firearms in the film industry.

A South Bay lawmaker is drafting legislation that would set new standards for the use of guns on movie sets.

State senate labor committee chair Dave Cortese is drafting legislation that would ban live ammunition and real guns on the set of movies shot in California. Cortese’s proposal comes in the wake of a fatal shooting on the set of film “Rust,” in New Mexico, where one crew member was killed and another injured.

The proposed legislation comes amid reports that live ammunition was present on the set where actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, thought to be loaded with blanks, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Cortese says it’s a simple matter of workplace safety.

Former cinematographer and San Jose State professor Harry Mathias says existing safety measures are adequate assuming they are being followed. He agrees with the live ammo ban but a ban on real guns would hurt creativity.

While such accidents are rare, Cortese says his legislation will send a message to film makers that it’s time for a new set of standards regarding guns and consequences for failing to abide by them.