South Bay nurses hit picket lines over high turnout rates

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Tuesday morning dozens of South Bay nurses are expected to hit the picket lines to bring attention to high turnover rates at two hospitals.

The nurses at HCA-affiliated Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center in San Jose say the high turnover is affecting the care they give to patients.

Nurses say investments in nurse staffing at the hospitals will allow for “robust recruitment and retention of experienced RNs, and ensure optimal patient care,” according to a statement.

The informational picket will be held from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. at both hospitals.

According to data provided to CNA by Good Samaritan and Regional Medical Center, both hospitals had a turnover rate of 20% from February 2018 through February 2019.

By comparison, the median rate of turnover in California hospitals in 2015 was 3.2 percent.

Christopher D. Brown, Director of Communications at Good Samaritan Hospital, released the following statement to KRON4 regarding the strike: