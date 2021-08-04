South Bay officials continue push to get more people vaccinated

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — As new COVID-19 variants continue to develop and spread, the push to get more people vaccinated continues.

No appointment necessary — that’s the latest battle cry in the still-raging war on the surging COVID-19 variant in the South Bay.

Public health on Wednesday announced a new strategy aimed at luring still unvaccinated people to roll up their sleeves and get the shot.

Don’t let the term “waiting room” fool you or think you’ll have to wait in line for hours to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

At Gardner Family Health’s Clinic on Alum Rock Avenue and at seven other neighborhood clinics, no appointment is necessary.

The idea is to make it as easy as possible for still unvaccinated people to get the shot, says Comprecare Health Center’s Sylvia La Bad.

“They can just walk in right off the street and come in and get taken care of,” La Bad said.

Santa Clara County already has among the highest vaccination rates in the country.

Roughly 84% of county residents have had one shot while 78-percent are fully vaccinated. Vaccinations are transitioning away from mass vaccination sites to neighborhood clinics.

Outreach efforts are targeting younger people with the message that vaccine are safe, effective and easy to get.