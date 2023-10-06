(KRON) — Authorities are investigating after a South Bay pumpkin patch was vandalized Tuesday night, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KRON4 Wednesday night.

A suspect or suspects stole a tractor at Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch in Morgan Hill and caused damage at the business, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said that the suspect(s) are wanted for stealing the tractor and for felony vandalism. The pumpkin patch is located at 225 Laguna Avenue.

A Facebook post from a Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch account said that the suspected vandals caused “thousands of dollars worth of damage, and even threatened our security guard.”

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said this remains an ongoing investigation and no suspect or suspects have been identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.