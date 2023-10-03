SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A Safeway location in the South Bay is set to close after being open for 67 years.

The grocery chain confirmed to KRON4 on Tuesday that its location at the Valley Fair Shopping Center will close “by early November.” The store is located at 5146 Stevens Creek Blvd. in Santa Clara.

Safeway said this store wasn’t “meeting financial expectations” as a reason for the closure. All of its employees will be able to join nearby stories.

Safeway has 38 locations remaining in Santa Clara County. Read a statement from Safeway below:

“Safeway recently announced that its location in the Valley Fair Shopping Center at Stevens Creek Boulevard in Santa Clara will close by early November. All employees will be placed in surrounding stores.

Safeway has been proud to serve the community for 67 years at this location, and the decision to close this store isn’t one we made lightly or without a great deal of deliberation.

Like all retailers, we continuously evaluate the performance of our stores, and occasionally it’s necessary to close locations that aren’t meeting financial expectations.

We remain committed to serving the South Bay at our remaining 38 locations in Santa Clara County, including three other locations in Santa Clara.”