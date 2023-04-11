(BCN) — As the record amounts of rain and snow from more than a dozen atmospheric river storms have pulled most areas of California out of the drought during the last three months — including most regions of the San Francisco Bay Area — water officials in the Santa Clara Valley are re-evaluating their drought emergency condition.

On Tuesday, the Board of Directors of Valley Water — which manages water for Santa Clara County’s nearly two million residents — will consider at its afternoon board meeting recommendations to be discussed, one of which is to rescind the agency’s water shortage emergency condition. Another recommendation is to ease associated mandatory water use restrictions.

Agency officials said Monday that the National Drought Monitor shows Santa Clara County is now designated “free of drought” for the first time in three years.

The heavy storms of the last three months have also improved Valley Water’s imported water allocations from the State Water Project and the Central Valley Water Project.

Tuesday’s board meeting begins at 1 p.m. It will be held in person at Valley Water headquarters, 5700 Almaden Expwy., San Jose. It can also be viewed virtually on Zoom at: https://valleywater.zoom.us/j/84454515597.

