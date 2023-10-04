(BCN) — Palo Alto officers arrested a 33-year-old man this week after he allegedly exposed himself to women, including inside a hospital, according to police.

Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were alerted to a report of indecent exposure that had occurred two hours earlier on the bike trail adjacent to the railroad tracks between Embarcadero Road and Encina Avenue, the Palo Alto Police Department said in a news release.

A woman in her twenties reported that she was walking in the area when a man approached her from behind and grabbed her forearm, causing her to be startled and turn around. She saw his pants were down and his genitals were exposed. She yelled and fled, and later called the police to report what had occurred, according to the police department.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on the same day, officers received another report of an indecent exposure that occurred inside Stanford Hospital at 300 Pasteur Drive. The victim, a hospital employee in her twenties, said a patient who had recently arrived at the health care institution exposed himself to her on two separate occasions while he was receiving

medical treatment.

Investigators learned both cases of exposure have the same suspect, who was identified as Ivan Antonio Gonzalez, a resident of South San Francisco. Gonzalez was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for suspected indecent exposure.

The investigation into the suspect is ongoing. Those with relevant information are urged to either call Palo Alto police at (650) 329-2413, send an anonymous tip at paloalto@tipnow.org, or send a text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.

