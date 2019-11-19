FILE – In this Oct. 15, 2013, file photo, a Bay Area Rapid Transit train departs the MacArthur station in Oakland, Calif. The head of the San Francisco Bay Area commuter train system is apologizing to a black rider who was detained and cited by police for eating a breakfast sandwich on a train platform, BART general manager Bob Powers said in a statement Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

HAYWARD (KRON) — Police are investigating a death on board a BART train in south Hayward Tuesday afternoon.

The transit agency said on Twitter just after 1:30 p.m. that trains are single-tracking through the South Hayward station, but not stopping due to “police activity.”

The station remains closed as of 3 p.m.

A source told KRON4 that two passengers were fighting on board a train.

One of the passengers allegedly stabbed the other repeatedly, killing him.

The suspect then fled the train and tried to carjack several cars at the station.

The suspect then went to nearby car dealership, where they were arrested, a source said.

The initial call regarding the incident came into police at 12:58 p.m.

Riders should expect major delays.

BART police are on scene investigating the man’s death.

On Twitter, the transit agency said their “thoughts are with the deceased and his loved ones.”

This is developing, check back for updates

BPD confirms they’re investigating a fatality aboard a train at the South Hayward Station. Our thoughts are with the deceased and his loved ones. — SFBART (@SFBART) November 19, 2019