South Indian restaurant in San Francisco’s Mission District closing its doors

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — For the last 14 years, Dosa on Valencia and 21st Streets has been serving South Indian cuisine in San Francisco’s Mission District

In just days, the restaurant will close for good.

“It’s been a great run, we love the Mission neighborhood but it just became very expensive,” said restaurant owner Anjan Mitra.

Mitra is the owner.

While this place is closing, it gives room to focus on what’s working.

“We tried, we tried really really hard, we had a great run, yes we want to focus more on the Fillmore location, focus on our Oakland location, focus on you know the ready to eat,” Mitra said.

For a small business owner, every penny counts.

From an out of pocket expense like a leaking roof to food delivery apps that slashes the price at about 30 percent.

“It’s the perfect storm,” Mitra said. “You know having delivery services coming in which are great in some ways but they also undercut prices a little bit.”

He says on top of San Francisco’s high rents and rising minimum wages, the city’s employer mandates that includes healthcare have taken a toll on finances.

Mitra is calling on city and state leads to help small businesses.

“The legislators in the city state and federal levels need to understand that this is a problem that needs to be solved by them, not by me,” he said.

