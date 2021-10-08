South San Francisco homeowner confronts burglars

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – South San Francisco police are reporting a burglary where the homeowner caught the suspects in the act.

Police say two men jumped a fence and entered the backyard of a house on the 10 block of Idelwood Drive at round 9:15 p.m. on October 7.

The homeowner was in the residence at the time and confronted the suspects after they broke a sliding glass door.

The suspects ran away and got into a silver two door sports car, similar to a 2010’s model Chevrolet Camaro, before driving away.

The suspects are described as young males of average build who wore hooded sweaters that covered their heads.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer G. Ramirez at 650-877-8900.