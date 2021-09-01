South San Francisco police chief to retire

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The police chief of South San Francisco has announced that he will be retiring at the end of 2021, according to the police department.

Police Chief Jeff Azzopardi has been with the department for nearly 30 years. He started his career in 1993 with the department and was appointed chief in 2014.

“This is bittersweet for me. This community and my colleagues are my family and it’s hard to say goodbye, but I’m also looking forward to a new chapter in my life and spending more time with my family,” said Police Chief Jeff Azzopardi.

Throughout his career, Azzopardi served as Corporal, Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain.

He was also awarded the Executive Certificate by the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Chamber of Commerce in South San Francisco, the Carl Valero Lifetime Achievement Award from Pacifica American Little League, and the Police Officer of the Year from the San Mateo County Trial Lawyers Association.

“Chief Azzopardi is leaving behind some big shoes to fill. He’s led the department with intelligence and empathy, and really fostered a sense of community,” said South San Francisco City Manager Mike Futrell. “He is a great friend to the community. He will be missed.”

The recruitment to find a replacement for the chief will begin with a community meeting on Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Municipal Services Building, Council Chambers.

Residents are asked to fill out a survey about what characteristics they would like as a police chief.