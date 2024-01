(KRON) — The South San Francisco Police Department is searching for an at-risk teen girl who ran away from home.

Amaya Castro-Birch, 15, was last seen in the area of McLaren Park in San Francisco at an unknown date. She was wearing purple shorts and slide-on sandals.

Amaya is 5-foot-5, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. An image of her is attached above.

Anyone who sees Amaya or knows where she might be is asked to contact SSFPD at (650) 877-8900.