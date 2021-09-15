South San Francisco police seek armed robbery and burglary suspects

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – South San Francisco police are seeking two suspects after they allegedly took a cash register and struggled with an employee.

Two men, described as a 40 to 50-year-old 6′ 3″ white male in a black beanie, mask, black and gray jacket, dark pants and boots, and a 20 to 30-year-old 5′ 7″ Hispanic male in a black beanie, red hooded sweatshirt and black shoes entered a business on the 300 block of Grand Avenue and attempted to open a vending machine.

The suspects fled and grabbed a nearby cash register when an employee confronted the suspects.

The employee caught up to the suspects at the pedestrian walkway that connects Grand Avenue and 4th Lane and engaged in a physical struggle with the suspect with the cash register as the other suspect brandished a taser.

The employee was able to defend himself with both suspects last seen fleeing west on 4th Lane towards Maple Avenue.

The South San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the

suspect. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact our department.