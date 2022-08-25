SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The South San Francisco Police Department seized two pounds of marijuana and an unknown amount of Xanax after a traffic stop on Wednesday night. The drugs were intended to be sold, according to police.

Police said two officers conducted the traffic stop on the 1000 block of Hillside Boulevard in Daly City. SSFPD did not say why officers initiated the traffic stop.

The drugs were found in a Michael Cromer Munich bag, which is a designer fashion brand based out of Germany. Police shared images of the drugs, which can be seen below.





Image from the South San Francisco Police Department.

Police searched the vehicle and found a “usable amount” of Xanax without a prescription, along with approximately two pounds of marijuana. Officers arrested a 31-year-old man for “multiple drug charges.”