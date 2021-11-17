South San Francisco students commemorate first Ruby Bridges Day

U.S. Deputy Marshals escort six-year-old Ruby Bridges from William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans, La., in Nov. 1960. The first grader is the only black child enrolled in the school, where parents of white students are boycotting the court-ordered integration law and are taking their children out of school. (AP Photo)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The South San Francisco Unified School District is celebrating its first Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day on Wednesday.

The pandemic canceled the statewide event last year.

Students will be gathering in downtown South San Francisco to honor Ruby Bridges and then walk to their respective schools.

The campaign for this day started in 2017.

Ruby Bridges speaks during in interview with the Associated Press in New Orleans, Friday, Nov. 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A fifth grade glass at Martin Elementary School learned about how Ruby Bridges fought to desegregate an all white school in New Orleans in 1960.

She was just six years old and she fought to integrate the school even through all the hate.

This class of fifth graders in South San Francisco were so moved by her, one student asked the teacher if there was a day to honor Ruby. There was not.

The kids got to work on a petition, which gained hundreds of signatures.

The school board then unanimously passed a resolution to make November 14 in honor of Ruby Bridges.

Then, other schools throughout California decided to follow suit. State senator Josh Becker eventually carried the resolution through the senate to make things official statewide.

The walk begins at 7:30 a.m.