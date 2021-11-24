South SF community center to be renamed after former state representative Gene Mullin

Former California State Assembly Member and former Mayor of South San Francisco Gene Mullin.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A community learning center at a San Francisco School District is getting a new name.

The South San Francisco Unified School District’s (SSFUSD) Board of Trustees approved a resolution during its November 18 meeting to rename the Community Learning Center (CLC), located at 520 Tamarack Lane after former California State Assembly Member and South City High history teacher, Gene Mullin.

The former state representative and mayor of South San Francisco had been diagnosed with cancer three years ago and passed away on April 5.

Before beginning his service as State Assembly Memeber, Mullin was a member of the City Council beginning in 1995, and served as mayor in 1998 and 2002.

“Gene was not only a part of our school district, but he was an important part of our city,” said board clerk Patricia Murray.

“I think that it’s a wonderful tribute, and I’m proud of our board for passing it.”

South San Francisco Public Library Director Valerie Sommer first brought the proposal to the school board during the July 15 meeting.

According to Sommer, the proposal had been a recurring subject matter of four previous public meetings including an October 20 citizens advisory committee prior to making its way back to the school board.

As a result of the board’s decision, Sommer said the South San Francisco city council would now move forward with the process of identifying a place to post a sign with the CLC’s new name.

“I know that Assembly Member Speaker Pro Tem Kevin Mullin is very excited and appreciative of this moment as well,” said Sommer.

“We all miss Gene. He was a great support within the schools for his students, for the library for the city, and I really am so proud of this legacy going on a joint school district city facility that does so much for the students in the district.”

The CLC is operated by the City of South San Francisco and owned by SSFUSD — it first open its doors in 2001 after an effort led by Mullin when he served as a mayor.

In addition to being a hub for after school activities, the center also provides classes in English as a second language (ESL), basic computing, citizenship, and various workshops and support groups.