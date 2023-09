UPDATE: Walker has been located.

(KRON) — The South San Francisco Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Roosevelt Walker, 58, was last seen on foot Friday at 2 p.m. in the area of Beacon Street and South Airport Boulevard.

Image from the South San Francisco Police Department.

SSFPD described Walker as “developmentally disabled” and said he has dementia. He was last seen wearing a black hat, gray jacket, red pants and white shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call police at (650) 877-8900.