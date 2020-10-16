Sign Hill fire: Evacuation map for South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crews were battling a 4-alarm fire on Sign Hill in South San Francisco Friday afternoon.

Smoke was e seen coming from the popular sign on the hill near San Francisco International Airport.

As of around 2 p.m., officials say the fire is fully contained.

Mandatory evacuations are underway for:

Carnelian Road

Sonja Road

Mountain Road

Ridgeview Court

Viewmont Terrance

Any additional evacuation orders or warnings will be updated as they are received.

The Municipal Services Building & Social Hall (33 Arroyo Drive) is being used as a temporary evacuation center in South San Francisco.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Twitter that he just got off the phone with President Donald Trump who has approved California’s major disaster declaration request.

This comes after the Trump administration this week rejected California’s request for disaster relief funds aimed at cleaning up the damage from six recent wildfires among the siege of deadly and destructive blazes that have scorched the state.

>> CLICK HERE FOR KRON4’s WEATHER CENTER

A Red Flag Warning in parts of the Bay Area has been extended through 6 p.m. Friday.

The North bay Valleys and Mountains, East Bay Valleys and Hills, and the Santa Cruz Mountains have been under the warning this week as the weather conditions make for an increased risk for wildfires.

Hot and dry conditions make it easier for fires to start, and the winds make it so fires can spread rapidly.

Daytime highs Friday will be just as hot as Thursday’s with upper 90’s for many inland areas, low to mid 90’s along the bay and 70’s to 80’s right along the coastline.

Skies will remain sunny and dry through the course of the day today and evening tonight.

#BreakingNews Fire near #SouthSanFrancisco sign 🔥 Fortunately tracking calmer winds today along the Peninsula out of the East 20 MPH or less. Red flag warning & heat advisory through tonight! Highs in the area will range from 90-95 degrees. Watch @kron4news for the very latest! pic.twitter.com/VoPMzmfNnj — Mabrisa Rodriguez (@MabrisaWX) October 16, 2020

Latest Stories: