(KRON) — Southbound traffic on Highway 17 was stopped Monday night due to a collision just north of Brush Road in Los Gatos, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP incident page showed a pedestrian was hit and five cars crashed around 7:23 p.m. The pedestrian was injured but their condition is unknown, according to CHP.

All lanes were shut down immediately following the crash. The fast lane has since reopened.

This story is developing and will be updated.