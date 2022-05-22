SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reopened the southbound lanes of Interstate Highway 280 early Sunday, three hours after a fatal collision occurred late Saturday near Interstate Highway 880 in San Jose.

A CHP spokesperson said Saturday they are investigating initial reports that the vehicle flipped off of State Route 17 at about 9:40 p.m.

Saturday and landed on the lanes of Interstate 280. The southbound lanes of Interstate 280 were completely blocked and shut down, as was the connecting ramp from Route 17 to Interstate 280 and the ramp connecting interstates 280 to 880.

No additional information was immediately available about the collision or the people involved. This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.

