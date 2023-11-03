PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) – There will be major closures on southbound I-680.

The purpose of the closure is to replace deteriorating southbound lanes that have become a safety issue for drivers.

The closure will be at 9 p.m. on Nov. 3 from until the morning of Nov. 6.

The closure begins in Pleasanton with all I-680 southbound lanes. The closure will begin from the I-580 connector to Koopman Road. Saint Patrick Way, Bernal Drive, Sunol Boulevard, and Stoneridge Drive will all be closed.

Caltrans advises drivers to use Highway 84, I-580, or alternative routes.

Northbound of I-680 will all remain open.

