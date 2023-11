PLEASANTON (KRON) – Caltrans has reopened southbound Interstate 680 in Pleasanton between the I-580/I-680 connector and state Route 84 on schedule at 4:00 a.m. Monday.

Caltrans workers removed two and a half miles of dilapidated pavement and replaced the pavement with concrete. According to Caltrans, the new concrete will assist with a smooth ride for motorists for decades to come.